Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 10.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,703 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Berry by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $61,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

