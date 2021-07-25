Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,112.67

Shares of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,112.67 ($27.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($19.60). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 1,525 ($19.92), with a volume of 5,576 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.52.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $5.00. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.