BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,850 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,258 ($29.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £114.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,157.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

