BidiPass Reaches Market Capitalization of $151,175.04 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $151,175.04 and $7,028.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

