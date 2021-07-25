Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Holdings Boosted by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Big Lots comprises about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC owned 0.20% of Big Lots worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $9,210,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $60.66. 488,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

