Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Big Lots worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,888,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

BIG opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.