Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,449.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,449 ($18.93) and last traded at GBX 1,426 ($18.63), with a volume of 11230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

BYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

