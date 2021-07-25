Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $108.66

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.66, but opened at $102.25. Bilibili shares last traded at $95.03, with a volume of 124,226 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $310,069,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $190,451,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

