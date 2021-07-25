Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.28.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $325.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

