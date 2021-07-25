BitCoal (COAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $26,278.98 and $8.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00603166 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 178.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

