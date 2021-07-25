Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $10.94 million and $77.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

