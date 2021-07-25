BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.51

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 6696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,393.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.