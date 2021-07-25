BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,211 shares.The stock last traded at $14.88 and had previously closed at $14.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

