Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.11 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $59.11 million and approximately $25,559.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00047822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00812725 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

