BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlueLinx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BXC opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $386.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099 over the last ninety days. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.