Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.85

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYPLF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

