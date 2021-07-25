BOMB Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $171,803.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,460.44 or 0.99916040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00032738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00051156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000772 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009583 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,440 coins and its circulating supply is 904,652 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

