Boralex (TSE:BLX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

Boralex stock opened at C$38.23 on Thursday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$32.24 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 82.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

