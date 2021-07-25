Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce sales of $211.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.80 million. BOX posted sales of $192.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $849.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.81 million to $851.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $935.81 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $953.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.