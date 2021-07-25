BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $37.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.18% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BP by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in BP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

