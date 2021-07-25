Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE BEDU opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

