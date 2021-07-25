Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,550. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $5,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.