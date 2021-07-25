Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 368,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

