Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report sales of $201.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52,918.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $691.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.43 million to $705.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE:ACEL remained flat at $$11.53 on Tuesday. 151,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,540,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,455 shares of company stock worth $1,742,322. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

