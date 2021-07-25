Brokerages Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report sales of $3.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $1.02 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $151.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

