Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.79. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 495,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.