Brokerages Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. BGSF also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a P/E ratio of 200.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BGSF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth $220,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.