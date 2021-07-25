Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report sales of $28.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 million to $32.60 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $138.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $163.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $288.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

BPMC stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,071. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.16. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

