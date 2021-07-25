Brokerages Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,947,558. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Coupa Software by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Coupa Software by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,109,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $211.26 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

