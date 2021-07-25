Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.86.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $276.55 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,106.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.02.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

