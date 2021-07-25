Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 26,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,747. The stock has a market cap of $372.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

