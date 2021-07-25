Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.08 Million

Analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post $293.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.82 million and the lowest is $290.10 million. The AZEK reported sales of $223.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZEK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Insiders have sold 232,154 shares of company stock worth $10,404,204 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after buying an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $82,165,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 736.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.52. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.