Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. trivago posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million.

TRVG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,803. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of trivago by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth $501,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

