Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.93. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

TTEC stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TTEC has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

