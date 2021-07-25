Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report sales of $135.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.43 million to $138.98 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $133.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $539.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $535.05 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWBI stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

