Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $9.88 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $280.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.58.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

