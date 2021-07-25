Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 3,401.60

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLN. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DLN traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,584 ($46.83). 162,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,458.90.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

