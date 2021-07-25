Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target at $101.02

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GVDNY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Givaudan stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,873. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.75.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

