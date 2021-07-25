Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price at $27.91

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

RXT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,153. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $228,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,208,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

