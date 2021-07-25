Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price at $40.42

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SHLS opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 91.97. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $12,173,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,736,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

