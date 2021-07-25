Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $21.53

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $33,712,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Vale by 129.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vale by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vale by 99.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,955 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vale by 1,268.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,138,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,581,540. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

