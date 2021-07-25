Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

NYSE:CNI opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

