Brokers Offer Predictions for Ally Financial Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 71.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 175,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 55.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 125,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

