Brokers Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

SM stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

