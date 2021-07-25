Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.68

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$65.68 and last traded at C$65.55, with a volume of 56124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.