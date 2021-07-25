BTIG Research Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

