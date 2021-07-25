Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

