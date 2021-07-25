Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $145,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TNET stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.64.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.