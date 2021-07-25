California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,488,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $37,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.