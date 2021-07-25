California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,729,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $189.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.50. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.13 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.17.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

